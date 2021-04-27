Free meals for Tacoma, Lakewood families with kids available at these YMCA locations

Tacoma and Lakewood-area families with children under age 18 can pick up free meals for dinner through the YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties.

The YMCA Grab-and-Go program runs through June 18 and provides children with two meals:

One fresh, ready-to-eat meal, and

One shelf-stable meal to be eaten the following day.

The meals vary but meet the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) nutritional guidelines for protein, grains, vegetable, fruit and dairy components, according to the YMCA. Food is prepared at the Camp Seymour kitchen in Gig Harbor and brought to the locations for pick up.

The program was first launched in March to help local families.

“We expanded our meals program to make sure kids have access to healthy foods,” said Diane Jackson, the Y’s marketing and development director. “According to the USDA, one in seven children in the U.S. is fighting hunger. They are even more at risk of food insecurity because of closures related to COVID-19.”

The Grab-and-Go Meal Program is available at the following locations through June 18:

Lakewood

Lakewood Family YMCA, 9715 Lakewood Dr. SW

▪ Monday, Wednesday, Fridays, 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Y on the Fly at New Testament Church

▪ Monday and Fridays, 3–4:30 p.m.

Y on the Fly at Tillicum Elementary School

▪ Tuesday and Thursdays, 3–4:30 p.m.

Tacoma

Morgan Family YMCA, 1002 S. Pearl St.

▪ Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Y on the Fly, 4321 McKinley Ave., Tacoma

▪ Wednesday, noon to 1 p.m.

Y on the Fly, 84th and J streets, Tacoma

▪ Wednesday, noon to 1 p.m.

Y on the Fly, Easr 43rd and T Streets, Tacoma

▪ Wednesday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.