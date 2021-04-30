The newest baby at Point Defiance Zoo would fit in the palm of your hand

The newest baby at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium could fit in the palm of your hand.

It’s a southern tamandua, also called the lesser anteater or the collared anteater, and it’s the second of its species to be born in Tacoma.

Mama Terra birthed both pups, the most recent on Friday behind the scenes at Wild Wonder Outdoor Theater.

The pup is a girl, has very little fur, weighs just over a half pound and does not yet have a name.

“Mom and baby are healthy and bonding well,” said Dr. Karen Wolf, the zoo’s head veterinarian.

The father, Gonzo, is being kept separate from the family. Tamandua are typically solitary animals aside from mating.

Keepers kept a close eye on Terra throughout her pregnancy, and she was given a dollop of whipped cream when she cooperated with checkups and ultrasounds.

The pup will nurse for the first five or six months, though it will begin trying “adult” foods like insects and fruit after two to three months.

Southern tamandua have long, sticky tongues (some reach 16 inches) that allow them to reach into termite and ant homes. They are also stellar climbers, using their tail for balance and support.

Both Terra and Gonza make unscheduled appearances at the zoo. Their new baby will do the same when it is old enough.

Chiquita was the first pup born to the tamandua couple in August 2018. She was moved late last year to Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in hopes she’ll breed with a male there named Cayenne.