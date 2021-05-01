Clover Park district set to return to classrooms in fall; vaccine event also announced

Clover Park School District will host an upcoming vaccine clinic at its Student Services Center ahead of its summer programs and fall return to classrooms. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

Another area school district has announced it will be returning to five-days a week in-person school this fall.

Clover Park School District, in an emailed announcement from Superintendent Ron Banner, is planning on resuming in-person instruction in its K-12 schools 5 days a week.

“We expect to receive updated guidance from the state DOH in the coming weeks and will share more information with you as plans are developed,” Banner said in the email, a copy of which was also sent to The News Tribune.

The district plans to send another survey to students’ families as to whether they will send their students back to daily in-person classroom instruction.

“This information will guide us as we build our programs and staffing for the 2021-22 school year,” Banner wrote.

The email also noted that the district is now assessing updated guidance on social distancing “to see if we have the capacity to increase in-person instruction before the end of the school year. We will keep you informed,” he wrote.

The district also has launched online tutoring for middle- and high-school students in the district. Students can access this online support through the Clever portal, available anytime, seven days a week.

The district’s Student Services Center also will serve as a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those 16 and older, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 18. Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department staff will be offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. At the clinic, participants will automatically qualify to receive their second dose June 8, also from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The district will send registration information to families in the next week.

Ahead of the fall comeback, the district also will offer summer programs for students in grades K-12, with three two-week sessions held in-person at various locations across the district, with further details to be sent to parents next week.

Clover Park’s news comes as other districts also have announced plans for going back to classrooms this fall. Puyallup, Sumner-Bonney Lake and Peninsula school districts all plan to return for the next school year, offering five days a week in-person classroom instruction.