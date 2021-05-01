100 vials of J&J COVID vaccine reported stolen from local dentist’s office

A container of vials of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Similar vials were stolen from a Purdy dental office. drew.perine@thenewstribune.com

Officials this weekend are warning Pierce County residents to be on the lookout for COVID-19 vaccine scams after shot vials were recently stolen from a local dentist’s office.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department on Friday evening and Saturday morning put out an alert on social media that 100 vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine had been stolen overnight Thursday or early Friday morning from a Purdy dental office.

More than $100,000 in medical equipment and a vial of Botox also was stolen, according to the department.

Burglars stole 100 COVID Vaccines and over $100k in medical equipment from a dentist office in Purdy. We and the @TPCHD Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department want to remind you to only get a vaccine from a legitimate source. Also it’s always free. https://t.co/EcsQ3RUkLA pic.twitter.com/JDDTb9rXa7 — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) May 1, 2021

COVID-19 vaccines, currently available at retail pharmacies, standup clinics, medical offices and hospitals, as well as the Tacoma Dome, among other sites, are always offered at no cost as part of the current nationwide vaccination effort.

The federal government is providing the vaccine free of charge to anyone living in the United States, regardless of immigration or health insurance status.

As a way to broaden distribution to reach more people, qualified providers who enroll in the federal vaccine distribution program via the state Department of Health can offer the vaccine. This includes dentists.

The sheriff’s department, in its announcement, said: “We want you to be cautious if you come across someone who offers you a vaccine outside of official vaccination events, medical/dental offices or pharmacies. The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department wants to remind you that COVID-19 vaccines are always free. Make sure you access vaccines through legitimate sources — healthcare providers, pharmacies, and Pierce County Department of Emergency Management and Health Department events.”

Locations for legitimate vaccine access can be found at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture or the county’s FindYourCovidShot.com. Locations of individual vaccine sites also can be found on the state’s vaccine finder: vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.

Law enforcement is seeking information from the public about the theft. Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app. You could receive a reward of up to $1,000.