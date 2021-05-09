Dapper suspect hits four banks in Tacoma — police ask for public’s help to identify him

Tacoma Police Department

Tacoma police are looking for a well-dressed burglary suspect who has stolen from four banks in the north end of the city.

Officer Shelbie Boyd said the suspect robbed two banks on May 6: the KeyBank branch at 3501 South 19th Street, and the Wells Fargo branch at 3607 6th Avenue.

He also allegedly robbed two Columbia Bank branches — one at 1959 South Union Avenue on May 4th, and another at 601 North 1st Street on April 29th.

The man held a note demanding money, but witnesses did not see a weapon, Boyd said.

Police describe the suspect as a Black male in his 30s. He is 5-foot-8 with a medium build, Boyd said.

Those with information can submit tips to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound online or text or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest can receive as much as $1,000 of a cash reward.