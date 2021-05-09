Local

Dapper suspect hits four banks in Tacoma — police ask for public’s help to identify him

Tacoma Police Department

Tacoma police are looking for a well-dressed burglary suspect who has stolen from four banks in the north end of the city.

Officer Shelbie Boyd said the suspect robbed two banks on May 6: the KeyBank branch at 3501 South 19th Street, and the Wells Fargo branch at 3607 6th Avenue.

He also allegedly robbed two Columbia Bank branches — one at 1959 South Union Avenue on May 4th, and another at 601 North 1st Street on April 29th.

The man held a note demanding money, but witnesses did not see a weapon, Boyd said.

Police describe the suspect as a Black male in his 30s. He is 5-foot-8 with a medium build, Boyd said.

Those with information can submit tips to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound online or text or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest can receive as much as $1,000 of a cash reward.

Josephine Peterson
Josephine Peterson covers Pierce County and Puyallup for The News Tribune and The Puyallup Herald. She previously worked at The News Journal in Delaware as the crime reporter and interned at The Washington Post.
    
