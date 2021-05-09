Local

Pierce County man is killed after crashing into tree

A Pierce County man was killed Saturday night after he crashed his vehicle into a tree, according to Washington State Patrol.

The 39-year-old Eatonville man, who died at the scene, was identified as Shawn P. Peverelle.

About 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Peverelle was headed south on state Route 7, west of Eatonville, in a 2000 Chevy Camaro. Troopers say he drove off the road at Silver Lake Road and crashed into a tree.

The State Patrol says the road was closed for more than three hours to investigate the incident.

Profile Image of Rolf Boone
Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
