Pierce County man is killed after crashing into tree

A Pierce County man was killed Saturday night after he crashed his vehicle into a tree, according to Washington State Patrol.

The 39-year-old Eatonville man, who died at the scene, was identified as Shawn P. Peverelle.

About 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Peverelle was headed south on state Route 7, west of Eatonville, in a 2000 Chevy Camaro. Troopers say he drove off the road at Silver Lake Road and crashed into a tree.

The State Patrol says the road was closed for more than three hours to investigate the incident.