2 men killed in Tacoma shooting Sunday morning

Two men were shot and killed in the 7600 block of south Tacoma way early Sunday, according to Tacoma police.

Police were dispatched about 4:15 a.m. after reports of a possible shooting.

Once there, police found two men in a parking lot who had suffered gunshot wounds, Officer Shelbie Boyd said.

Police and fire crews started first aid, but both men ultimately died at the scene, she said.

The victims were described as Black, but other details about them, including ages, were not immediately available.

Suspect information also was not immediately known, she said.

