jbessex@thenewstribune.com

Tacoma police are investigating after two people were stabbed Monday afternoon in the 600 block of North K Street.

Police responded to a call around 2:17 p.m. and transported two male victims to the hospital, Tacoma officer Shelbie Boyd told The News Tribune.

As of 5 p.m., both victims were stable and alert.

Boyd did not immediately have information on a suspect.