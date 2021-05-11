Mortgage assistance up to $6K for homeowners impacted by pandemic opens in Tacoma

Eligible homeowners in Tacoma impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can now receive help from the city on their mortgage payments.

The City of Tacoma opened its new Foreclosure Prevention Counseling and Mortgage Assistance Program on Monday, which provides foreclosure prevention counseling and up to four months of mortgage assistance — with a $6,000 cap — paid directly to the loan provider, bank or mortgage company.

To be eligible, homeowners must live in the city limits of Tacoma, have experienced loss of employment or reduction in wages due to COVID-19 and have an income at or below 80 percent Area Median Income for Pierce County. For a family of four, that’s $69,200.

“In our community’s efforts to recover from the current public health and economic crisis, we want to make sure that our vulnerable homeowners have the support they need,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards in a news release. “We are a compassionate, resilient city and we will get through this together.”

The City of Tacoma allocated $1.43 million to launch the program in partnership with Pierce County and Habitat for Humanity.

Applications can be submitted online and will be reviewed on a first come, first served basis until all funds have been awarded.

The online application notes that household members include all persons residing in the home that are not renters or caregivers and that the income of all household members 18 years or older must be considered.

Applicants will need to provide a mortgage statement, two months documentation of income for all household members 18 years old or older, utility bill to verify occupancy, among other possible documents.

For more information or assistance applying, contact Habitat for Humanity director of Homeowner Services Deena Giesen at 253-627-5626, ext. 106, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or at dgiesen@tpc-habitat.org.