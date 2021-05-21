Local
Here are the candidates who filed for office in Pierce County elections
Pierce County closed its candidate filing Friday afternoon.
As of 4:30 p.m., 330 candidates have filed to run for office in the August primary to reach November ballots across Pierce County.
Last day for a candidate to withdraw their filing is 4:30 p.m. May 24.
Tacoma
Mayor
- Victoria Woodards (incumbent)
- Jamika Scott
- Steve Haverly
City Council Pos. 2
- Sarah Rumbaugh
- Kelly Blucher
City Council Pos. 4
- Catherine Ushka (incumbent)
- Nolan Hibbard-Pelly
Israel James McKinney
City Council Pos. 5
- Joe Bushnell
- Anne Artman
- Treyvon Dunbar
City Council Pos. 6 — At Large
- Kiara Daniels
- Brett Johnson
Port of Tacoma Commission Pos. 1
- John McCarthy (incumbent)
- Laura Gilbert
Port of Tacoma Commission Pos. 2
- Dick Marzano (incumbent)
- Elizabeth Pew
- Jeannette Twitty
Port of Tacoma Commission Pos. 4
- Don Meyer (incumbent)
- Christopher Pierce
- Nirav Sheth
- Brian Duthie
- Scott Lewis
- Mario Rivera
- Mary M. Bacon
- c bey el
- Christian (C.J.) Dylina
Civil Service Commission Pos. 1
- Eric Hansen (incumbent)
- Leeanna Lara
- Femi Adeleke
Civil Service Commission Pos. 2
- Dan Sexton (incumbent)
Auburn
Mayor
- Nancy Backus (incumbent)
City Council Pos. 2
- Kate Baldwin
- Wendee R. Odell
City Council Pos. 4
- Yolanda Trout (incumbent)
- Hanan Amer
- Andrea Niemeyer
- Evan Sipple
City Council Pos. 6
- Larry Brown (incumbent)
Buckley
Mayor
- Beau Burkett
- Richard O’Neill
- Gabrielle Abbott
- Marvin Sundstrom (incumbent)
City Council Pos. 1
- Ron Smith (incumbent)
- Sean Wilson
- Jason Burnett
City Council Pos. 2
- Connie Bender (incumbent)
- Mackenzie A. Breeden
City Council Pos. 3
- Maureen Sundstrom
- Kristi Haroldsen-Peters
- Kenneth Arsanto
City Council Pos. 7
- Greg Stanfill
- Brandon Green
- Donovan Colt Torp
Bonney Lake
Mayor
- Neil Johnson Jr. (incumbent)
- Michael C. McCullough
- Tom Watson
City Council Pos. 1
- Gwendolyn Fullerton
- Todd Dole (incumbent)
City Council Pos. 3
- Dan Swatman (incumbent)
- Leia Timm-McKenrick
City Council Pos. 6
- Terry Carter (incumbent)
- Pablo Monroy
City Council Pos. 7
- Kerri Hubler
- Angela Ishmael (incumbent)
Carbonado
City Council Pos. 1
- David Bentley
- David Rodway (incumbent)
City Council Pos. 2
- Clint Emry (incumbent)
Eatonville
Mayor
- Bob Walter
- David Baublits
- Mike Schaub (incumbent)
City Council Pos. 1
- Colton Powell
- Kyle Litzenberger
- Nathon Style Smith
City Council Pos. 2
- Joe Hagen
- Peter Paul
- Kayla Makepeace
Edgewood
City Council Pos. 3
- Ken Farthing
- Christi Keith
- Joshua Shulkind
City Council Pos. 4
- Rosanne Tomyn (incumbent)
- Rick Winniford
City Council Pos. 5
- John West (incumbent)
City Council Pos. 6
- Erica Buckley
- Colleen M. Wise (incumbent)
DuPont
City Council Pos. 1
- Maame Bassaw
- Frank Diaz
City Council Pos. 2
- Shawna Gasak (incumbent)
- Mike Winkler
City Council Pos. 3
Beth Elliott
- Susanna Keilman
- Chris Harper
City Council Pos. 7
- Susan Walton
- John P. Colvin
- Bob Farrell
Fife
City Council Pos. 3
- Doug Fagundes (incumbent)
City Council Pos. 6
- Lisa McClellan (incumbent)
- Joey Murphy
City Council Pos. 7
- Lew Wolfrom (incumbent)
Fircrest
City Council Pos. 1
- David M. Viafore (incumbent)
City Council Pos. 2
- Shannon Reynolds (incumbent)
City Council Pos. 6
- Nikki Bufford
- Yolonda Brooks
City Council Pos. 7
- Jim Andrews
- Deanna Nuttbrock-Allen
Gig Harbor
Mayor
- Tracie Markley
City Council Pos. 1
- Jeni Woock (incumbent)
- Scott McCarley
- Robert Wiles
City Council Pos. 2
- David (Dave) Ozier
- Roger Henderson
- Jim Hagman
- John Skansi
City Council Pos. 3
- Jim Franich (incumbent)
- Brenda Lykins
City Council Pos. 7
- Seth Storset
- Spencer Abersold (incumbent)
Lakewood
City Council Pos. 1
- Mary Moss (incumbent)
City Council Pos. 2
- Mike Brandstetter (incumbent)
- Amelia Isabel Escobedo
- Malcolm Russell
City Council Pos. 3
- Jason Whalen (incumbent)
- David Howarth
- Siabhon Ayuso
City Council Pos. 5
- Patti Belle (incumbent)
- Antonio Calimano Montanez
- Ria J Covington Johnson
- Gene Drawhorn
Milton
Mayor
- Barb Buck
- Shanna Styron-Sherrell (incumbent)
City Council Pos. 1
- Steve Whitaker (incumbent)
- Beth Jersey
City Council Pos. 2
- Susan J.F. Johnson (incumbent)
- Bruce White
City Council Pos. 3
- Steve Peretti (incumbent)
City Council Pos. 4
- Heather Popp
- Tim Ceder
City Council Pos. 5
- Todd Morton (incumbent)
- Dave Strader
Orting
Mayor
- Josh Penner (incumbent)
City Council Pos. 1
- Tod Gunther (incumbent)
- John White
City Council Pos. 2
- Chris Moore
City Council Pos. 3
- Tony Belot (incumbent)
- Don Tracy
City Council Pos. 7
- Melodi Koenig
- Nate Firkins
- Scott Drennan (incumbent)
Pacific
City Council Pos. 2
- Kerry G. Garberding (incumbent)
City Council Pos. 4
- Vic Kave (incumbent)
- Gary Nitschke
City Council Pos. 5
- Lawrence Boles III
City Council Pos. 7
- Eric Petersen
- Don W. Thomson
Puyallup
City Council District 1 Pos. 2
- Jim Kastama (incumbent)
- Joshua Harem
City Council District 2 Pos. 2
- Joe Colombo
- Davida Haygood
- Dennis King
City Council District 3 Pos. 2
- Julie Door (incumbent)
Roy
Mayor
- Rawlin “Anthony” McDaniel (incumbent)
Ruston
Mayor
- Bruce Hopkins (incumbent)
City Council Pos. 1
- Lyle F. Hardin (incumbent)
- Jennifer Jensen
City Council Pos. 2
- Deborah J. Kristovich (incumbent)
City Council Pos. 4
- Bradley Huson (incumbent)
South Prairie
Mayor
- Carolyn Norris
City Council Pos. 1
- Jeffrey Robbins (incumbent)
Steilacoom
Mayor
- Richard (Dick) Muri
- Nino Vaccaro
City Council Pos. 1
- Pete Franklin (incumbent)
City Council Pos. 2
- John T. Perry
- Elizabeth Grasher
- Paul (P.K.) Thumbi
- Marion Smith
City Council Pos. 3
- Roger A. Neal (incumbent)
Sumner
Mayor
- Kathy Hayden
City Council Pos. 1
- Kirk Hardtke
- Earle Stuard
City Council Pos. 2
- Barry Walden
- Pat Cole
City Council Pos. 3
- Barbara Bitetto (incumbent)
University Place
City Council Pos. 1
- Javier H. Figueroa (incumbent)
City Council Pos. 3
- Steve Worthington (incumbent)
City Council Pos. 4
- Edward Wood
- Joey Jones
City Council Pos. 5
- Denise McCluskey (incumbent)
Wilkeson
Mayor
- Jeff W. Sellers
City Council Pos. 1
- Shalon VanHoof
- Krista Farmer
City Council Pos. 2
- Ashley Murphy
City Council Pos. 3
- Bambi Thawsh (incumbent)
School Districts
Tacoma School Board Pos. 2
- Enrique Leon (incumbent)
- Sarah Hendrix
Tacoma School Board Pos. 3
- Korey Strozier (incumbent)
Tacoma School Board Pos. 4
- Chelsea McElroy
Tacoma School Board Pos. 5
- Elizabeth Bonbright (incumbent)
- Bill Hanawalt
Steilacoom Historical School Board Pos. 1
- Jennifer McDonald (incumbent)
- Michael Tuncap
Steilacoom Historical School Board Pos. 2
- Victor Hogan
Steilacoom Historical School Board Pos. 3
- Melanie Tinsley
Yelm School Board Pos. 1
- Juan S. Castiblanco
- Mark L. Rohwedder (incumbent)
Yelm School Board Pos. 4
- Debbie Edwards (incumbent)
Puyallup School Board Pos. 1
- William T. Rowland
- Cody Ruscheinsky
- Mary Schuldheisz
- Maddie Names (incumbent)
- Jacob (Jake) Koukel
Puyallup School Board Pos. 4
Marcello Mancini
David Berg
Nichole Weber
Carbonado School Board Pos. 1
- Dameon Marlow (incumbent)
Carbonado School Board Pos. 2
- Danielle Brooks (incumbent)
University Place School Board Pos. 1
- Lisa Olson
- Ethelda Burke (incumbent)
- Whitney Holz
- Alicia Cunningham
University Place School Board Pos. 2
- Marisa Peloquin (incumbent)
Sumner-Bonney Lake School Board Pos. 1
- Johan Friis
- Deb Norris (incumbent)
Sumner-Bonney Lake School Board Pos. 5
- Ray Bowers, III
- Erin Markquart (incumbent)
Dieringer School Board Pos. 1
- Lindsey Kolar
- Mike Skagen
Dieringer School Board Pos. 3
- Chelsea Steiner (incumbent)
Dieringer School Board Pos. 4
- Scott A. Reisnouer (incumbent)
- Kris Valencia
- Tiona L. Hunstead
Orting School Board Pos. 1
- Mike Melot
- Rick Slaughter
Orting School Board Pos. 2
- Stanley Holland (incumbent)
- JoAnn Tracy
Clover Park School Board Pos. 3
- Alyssa Anderson Pearson (incumbent)
- Jeff Brown
- Darwin Peters, II
Clover Park School Board Pos. 4
- Marty Schafer (incumbent)
- David G. Anderson
- Andrea Caldwell
- Arie J. Ham
Peninsula School Board Pos. 2
- Linda Ader
- Erik Johnson
- David Weinberg
- Jennifer Butler
Peninsula School Board Pos. 5
- David Olson (incumbent)
- Juanita Beard
Franklin Pierce School Board Pos. 2
- Shawna Williams
- Ron Nerio
Franklin Pierce School Board Pos. 3
- Shawn Durnen
- Gil Mendoza (incumbent)
Franklin Pierce School Board Pos. 5
- Tono Sablan
Bethel School Board Pos. 1
- Marcus Young (incumbent)
- Keith R. Swank
- Shannon Zimmerly
Bethel School Board Pos. 3
- Roseanna Camacho (incumbent)
- James Muchina Njoroge
Bethel School Board Pos. 4
- Rick Payne
- Terrance Mayers, Sr.
- Lee Kirkegaard
Eatonville School Board Pos. 2
- Sarah Cole
- Ashley Sova
- Jack Philbrick
Eatonville School Board Pos. 5
- Ronda Litzenberger (incumbent)
Auburn School Board Pos. 3
- Dirk Dearinger
- Melissa J. Laramie
Auburn School Board Pos. 5
- Tracy Arnold (incumbent)
White River School Board Pos. 1
- Denise Vogel
- Mike Madden
White River School Board Pos. 3
- Amy Molen
- Shaun Maas
White River School Board Pos. 4
- Cassie Pearson (incumbent)
- Brandy Alonzo
Fife School Board Pos. 3
- Jennifer Mayhew (incumbent)
Fife School Board Pos. 4
- Cheryl Reid-Simons (incumbent)
Fife School Board Pos. 5
- Kimberly Palmer Yee (incumbent)
- Timothy W. Hammond
Fire departments commissions
Central Pierce Fire & Rescue Pos. 2
Dale T. Mitchell
Dominic Costanzo
East Pierce Fire Pos. 2
John Napier (incumbent)
East Pierce Fire Pos. 3
Mike Cathey (incumbent)
East Pierce Fire Pos. 5
Patrick K. McElligott (incumbent)
Ron Scholz
East Pierce Fire Pos. 7
Todd McKellips
Cynthia Wernet
Fire Protection District No. 3 (University Place) Pos. 2
Scott Casebolt
John J. Clancy (incumbent)
Fire Protection District No. 3 (University Place) Pos. 3
Dave Durr (incumbent)
Fire Protection District No. 5 (Gig Harbor) Pos. 1
Kevin Entze (incumbent)
Ken Fryk
Fire Protection District No. 5 (Gig Harbor) Pos. 5
Bryce Nelson (incumbent)
Fire Protection Distirct No. 10 (Fife) Pos. 1
Greg Wambold (incumbent)
Fire Protection District No. 13 (Browns Point) Pos. 2
Dave Malone (incumbent)
Fire Protection District No. 16 (Riverside) Pos. 2
Stan Moffett (incumbent)
Ron Tyler
Fire Protection District No. 16 (Riverside) Pos. 4
Randy Takehara
Fire Protection District No. 17 (South Pierce Fire & Rescue) Pos. 2
Kathy Kadow (incumbent)
Fire Protection District No. 18 (Orting) Pos. 2
Jason Bellerive (incumbent)
Fire Protection District No. 21 (Graham Fire & Rescue) Pos. 3
Russel T. Barstow
Cassandra Merritt
Fire Protection District No. 21 (Graham Fire & Rescue) Pos. 4
Nick Bakker
Fire Protection District No. 27 (Anderson Island) Pos. 3
Colleen M. Adler (incumbent)
Parks commissions
Metropolitan Parks District of Tacoma Pos. 3
- Rosie Ayala
- Blake Stagner
- Carolyn Edmonds
Anderson Island Parks & Recreation Pos. 3
- John T. Larsen (incumbent)
Anderson Island Parks & Recreation Pos. 4
- Rick Anderson (incumbent)
Key Peninsula Metropolitan Parks Pos. 2
- Shawn Jensen (incumbent)
- John “Pat” Kelly
- Ron Hardy
Key Peninsula Metropolitan Parks Pos. 4
- Edward Robison (incumbent)
Peninsula Metropolitan Parks Pos. 2
- Matt McKee
- Missy Hill (incumbent)
Peninsula Metropolitan Parks Pos. 3
- Joshua Hardwick
- Steve Nixon (incumbent)
