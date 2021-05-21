Here are the candidates who filed for office in Pierce County elections

Pierce County closed its candidate filing Friday afternoon.

As of 4:30 p.m., 330 candidates have filed to run for office in the August primary to reach November ballots across Pierce County.

Last day for a candidate to withdraw their filing is 4:30 p.m. May 24.

Tacoma

Mayor

Victoria Woodards (incumbent)

Jamika Scott

Steve Haverly

City Council Pos. 2

Sarah Rumbaugh

Kelly Blucher

City Council Pos. 4

Catherine Ushka (incumbent)

Nolan Hibbard-Pelly

Israel James McKinney

City Council Pos. 5

Joe Bushnell

Anne Artman

Treyvon Dunbar

City Council Pos. 6 — At Large

Kiara Daniels

Brett Johnson

Port of Tacoma Commission Pos. 1

John McCarthy (incumbent)

Laura Gilbert

Port of Tacoma Commission Pos. 2

Dick Marzano (incumbent)

Elizabeth Pew

Jeannette Twitty

Port of Tacoma Commission Pos. 4

Don Meyer (incumbent)

Christopher Pierce

Nirav Sheth

Brian Duthie

Scott Lewis

Mario Rivera

Mary M. Bacon

c bey el

Christian (C.J.) Dylina

Civil Service Commission Pos. 1

Eric Hansen (incumbent)

Leeanna Lara

Femi Adeleke

Civil Service Commission Pos. 2

Dan Sexton (incumbent)

Auburn

Mayor

Nancy Backus (incumbent)

City Council Pos. 2

Kate Baldwin

Wendee R. Odell

City Council Pos. 4

Yolanda Trout (incumbent)

Hanan Amer

Andrea Niemeyer

Evan Sipple

City Council Pos. 6

Larry Brown (incumbent)

Buckley

Mayor

Beau Burkett

Richard O’Neill

Gabrielle Abbott

Marvin Sundstrom (incumbent)

City Council Pos. 1

Ron Smith (incumbent)

Sean Wilson

Jason Burnett

City Council Pos. 2

Connie Bender (incumbent)

Mackenzie A. Breeden

City Council Pos. 3

Maureen Sundstrom

Kristi Haroldsen-Peters

Kenneth Arsanto

City Council Pos. 7

Greg Stanfill

Brandon Green

Donovan Colt Torp

Bonney Lake

Mayor

Neil Johnson Jr. (incumbent)

Michael C. McCullough

Tom Watson

City Council Pos. 1

Gwendolyn Fullerton

Todd Dole (incumbent)

City Council Pos. 3

Dan Swatman (incumbent)

Leia Timm-McKenrick

City Council Pos. 6

Terry Carter (incumbent)

Pablo Monroy

City Council Pos. 7

Kerri Hubler

Angela Ishmael (incumbent)

Carbonado

City Council Pos. 1

David Bentley

David Rodway (incumbent)

City Council Pos. 2

Clint Emry (incumbent)

Eatonville

Mayor

Bob Walter

David Baublits

Mike Schaub (incumbent)

City Council Pos. 1

Colton Powell

Kyle Litzenberger

Nathon Style Smith

City Council Pos. 2

Joe Hagen

Peter Paul

Kayla Makepeace

Edgewood

City Council Pos. 3

Ken Farthing

Christi Keith

Joshua Shulkind

City Council Pos. 4

Rosanne Tomyn (incumbent)

Rick Winniford

City Council Pos. 5

John West (incumbent)

City Council Pos. 6

Erica Buckley

Colleen M. Wise (incumbent)

DuPont

City Council Pos. 1

Maame Bassaw

Frank Diaz

City Council Pos. 2

Shawna Gasak (incumbent)

Mike Winkler

City Council Pos. 3

Beth Elliott

Susanna Keilman

Chris Harper

City Council Pos. 7

Susan Walton

John P. Colvin

Bob Farrell

Fife

City Council Pos. 3

Doug Fagundes (incumbent)

City Council Pos. 6

Lisa McClellan (incumbent)

Joey Murphy

City Council Pos. 7

Lew Wolfrom (incumbent)

Fircrest

City Council Pos. 1

David M. Viafore (incumbent)

City Council Pos. 2

Shannon Reynolds (incumbent)

City Council Pos. 6

Nikki Bufford

Yolonda Brooks

City Council Pos. 7

Jim Andrews

Deanna Nuttbrock-Allen

Gig Harbor

Mayor

Tracie Markley

City Council Pos. 1

Jeni Woock (incumbent)

Scott McCarley

Robert Wiles

City Council Pos. 2

David (Dave) Ozier

Roger Henderson

Jim Hagman

John Skansi

City Council Pos. 3

Jim Franich (incumbent)

Brenda Lykins

City Council Pos. 7

Seth Storset

Spencer Abersold (incumbent)

Lakewood

City Council Pos. 1

Mary Moss (incumbent)

City Council Pos. 2

Mike Brandstetter (incumbent)

Amelia Isabel Escobedo

Malcolm Russell

City Council Pos. 3

Jason Whalen (incumbent)

David Howarth

Siabhon Ayuso

City Council Pos. 5

Patti Belle (incumbent)

Antonio Calimano Montanez

Ria J Covington Johnson

Gene Drawhorn

Milton

Mayor

Barb Buck

Shanna Styron-Sherrell (incumbent)

City Council Pos. 1

Steve Whitaker (incumbent)

Beth Jersey

City Council Pos. 2

Susan J.F. Johnson (incumbent)

Bruce White

City Council Pos. 3

Steve Peretti (incumbent)

City Council Pos. 4

Heather Popp

Tim Ceder

City Council Pos. 5

Todd Morton (incumbent)

Dave Strader

Orting

Mayor

Josh Penner (incumbent)

City Council Pos. 1

Tod Gunther (incumbent)

John White

City Council Pos. 2

Chris Moore

City Council Pos. 3

Tony Belot (incumbent)

Don Tracy

City Council Pos. 7

Melodi Koenig

Nate Firkins

Scott Drennan (incumbent)

Pacific

City Council Pos. 2

Kerry G. Garberding (incumbent)

City Council Pos. 4

Vic Kave (incumbent)

Gary Nitschke

City Council Pos. 5

Lawrence Boles III

City Council Pos. 7

Eric Petersen

Don W. Thomson

Puyallup

City Council District 1 Pos. 2

Jim Kastama (incumbent)

Joshua Harem

City Council District 2 Pos. 2

Joe Colombo

Davida Haygood

Dennis King

City Council District 3 Pos. 2

Julie Door (incumbent)

Roy

Mayor

Rawlin “Anthony” McDaniel (incumbent)

Ruston

Mayor

Bruce Hopkins (incumbent)

City Council Pos. 1

Lyle F. Hardin (incumbent)

Jennifer Jensen

City Council Pos. 2

Deborah J. Kristovich (incumbent)

City Council Pos. 4

Bradley Huson (incumbent)

South Prairie

Mayor

Carolyn Norris

City Council Pos. 1

Jeffrey Robbins (incumbent)

Steilacoom

Mayor

Richard (Dick) Muri

Nino Vaccaro

City Council Pos. 1

Pete Franklin (incumbent)

City Council Pos. 2

John T. Perry

Elizabeth Grasher

Paul (P.K.) Thumbi

Marion Smith

City Council Pos. 3

Roger A. Neal (incumbent)

Sumner

Mayor

Kathy Hayden

City Council Pos. 1

Kirk Hardtke

Earle Stuard

City Council Pos. 2

Barry Walden

Pat Cole

City Council Pos. 3

Barbara Bitetto (incumbent)

University Place

City Council Pos. 1

Javier H. Figueroa (incumbent)

City Council Pos. 3

Steve Worthington (incumbent)

City Council Pos. 4

Edward Wood

Joey Jones

City Council Pos. 5

Denise McCluskey (incumbent)

Wilkeson

Mayor

Jeff W. Sellers

City Council Pos. 1

Shalon VanHoof

Krista Farmer

City Council Pos. 2

Ashley Murphy

City Council Pos. 3

Bambi Thawsh (incumbent)

School Districts

Tacoma School Board Pos. 2

Enrique Leon (incumbent)

Sarah Hendrix

Tacoma School Board Pos. 3

Korey Strozier (incumbent)

Tacoma School Board Pos. 4

Chelsea McElroy

Tacoma School Board Pos. 5

Elizabeth Bonbright (incumbent)

Bill Hanawalt

Steilacoom Historical School Board Pos. 1

Jennifer McDonald (incumbent)

Michael Tuncap

Steilacoom Historical School Board Pos. 2

Victor Hogan

Steilacoom Historical School Board Pos. 3

Melanie Tinsley

Yelm School Board Pos. 1

Juan S. Castiblanco

Mark L. Rohwedder (incumbent)

Yelm School Board Pos. 4

Debbie Edwards (incumbent)

Puyallup School Board Pos. 1

William T. Rowland





Cody Ruscheinsky

Mary Schuldheisz





Maddie Names (incumbent)

Jacob (Jake) Koukel

Puyallup School Board Pos. 4

Marcello Mancini

David Berg

Nichole Weber

Carbonado School Board Pos. 1

Dameon Marlow (incumbent)

Carbonado School Board Pos. 2

Danielle Brooks (incumbent)

University Place School Board Pos. 1

Lisa Olson

Ethelda Burke (incumbent)

Whitney Holz

Alicia Cunningham

University Place School Board Pos. 2

Marisa Peloquin (incumbent)

Sumner-Bonney Lake School Board Pos. 1

Johan Friis

Deb Norris (incumbent)

Sumner-Bonney Lake School Board Pos. 5

Ray Bowers, III

Erin Markquart (incumbent)

Dieringer School Board Pos. 1

Lindsey Kolar

Mike Skagen

Dieringer School Board Pos. 3

Chelsea Steiner (incumbent)

Dieringer School Board Pos. 4

Scott A. Reisnouer (incumbent)

Kris Valencia

Tiona L. Hunstead

Orting School Board Pos. 1

Mike Melot

Rick Slaughter

Orting School Board Pos. 2

Stanley Holland (incumbent)

JoAnn Tracy

Clover Park School Board Pos. 3

Alyssa Anderson Pearson (incumbent)

Jeff Brown

Darwin Peters, II

Clover Park School Board Pos. 4

Marty Schafer (incumbent)

David G. Anderson

Andrea Caldwell

Arie J. Ham

Peninsula School Board Pos. 2

Linda Ader

Erik Johnson

David Weinberg

Jennifer Butler

Peninsula School Board Pos. 5

David Olson (incumbent)

Juanita Beard

Franklin Pierce School Board Pos. 2

Shawna Williams

Ron Nerio

Franklin Pierce School Board Pos. 3

Shawn Durnen

Gil Mendoza (incumbent)

Franklin Pierce School Board Pos. 5

Tono Sablan

Bethel School Board Pos. 1

Marcus Young (incumbent)

Keith R. Swank

Shannon Zimmerly

Bethel School Board Pos. 3

Roseanna Camacho (incumbent)

James Muchina Njoroge

Bethel School Board Pos. 4

Rick Payne

Terrance Mayers, Sr.

Lee Kirkegaard

Eatonville School Board Pos. 2

Sarah Cole

Ashley Sova

Jack Philbrick

Eatonville School Board Pos. 5

Ronda Litzenberger (incumbent)

Auburn School Board Pos. 3

Dirk Dearinger

Melissa J. Laramie

Auburn School Board Pos. 5

Tracy Arnold (incumbent)

White River School Board Pos. 1

Denise Vogel

Mike Madden

White River School Board Pos. 3

Amy Molen

Shaun Maas

White River School Board Pos. 4

Cassie Pearson (incumbent)

Brandy Alonzo

Fife School Board Pos. 3

Jennifer Mayhew (incumbent)

Fife School Board Pos. 4

Cheryl Reid-Simons (incumbent)

Fife School Board Pos. 5

Kimberly Palmer Yee (incumbent)

Timothy W. Hammond

Fire departments commissions

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue Pos. 2

Dale T. Mitchell

Dominic Costanzo

East Pierce Fire Pos. 2

John Napier (incumbent)

East Pierce Fire Pos. 3

Mike Cathey (incumbent)

East Pierce Fire Pos. 5

Patrick K. McElligott (incumbent)

Ron Scholz

East Pierce Fire Pos. 7

Todd McKellips

Cynthia Wernet

Fire Protection District No. 3 (University Place) Pos. 2

Scott Casebolt

John J. Clancy (incumbent)

Fire Protection District No. 3 (University Place) Pos. 3

Dave Durr (incumbent)

Fire Protection District No. 5 (Gig Harbor) Pos. 1

Kevin Entze (incumbent)

Ken Fryk

Fire Protection District No. 5 (Gig Harbor) Pos. 5

Bryce Nelson (incumbent)

Fire Protection Distirct No. 10 (Fife) Pos. 1

Greg Wambold (incumbent)

Fire Protection District No. 13 (Browns Point) Pos. 2

Dave Malone (incumbent)

Fire Protection District No. 16 (Riverside) Pos. 2

Stan Moffett (incumbent)

Ron Tyler

Fire Protection District No. 16 (Riverside) Pos. 4

Randy Takehara

Fire Protection District No. 17 (South Pierce Fire & Rescue) Pos. 2

Kathy Kadow (incumbent)

Fire Protection District No. 18 (Orting) Pos. 2

Jason Bellerive (incumbent)

Fire Protection District No. 21 (Graham Fire & Rescue) Pos. 3

Russel T. Barstow

Cassandra Merritt

Fire Protection District No. 21 (Graham Fire & Rescue) Pos. 4

Nick Bakker

Fire Protection District No. 27 (Anderson Island) Pos. 3

Colleen M. Adler (incumbent)

Parks commissions

Metropolitan Parks District of Tacoma Pos. 3

Rosie Ayala

Blake Stagner

Carolyn Edmonds

Anderson Island Parks & Recreation Pos. 3

John T. Larsen (incumbent)

Anderson Island Parks & Recreation Pos. 4

Rick Anderson (incumbent)

Key Peninsula Metropolitan Parks Pos. 2

Shawn Jensen (incumbent)

John “Pat” Kelly

Ron Hardy

Key Peninsula Metropolitan Parks Pos. 4

Edward Robison (incumbent)

Peninsula Metropolitan Parks Pos. 2

Matt McKee

Missy Hill (incumbent)

Peninsula Metropolitan Parks Pos. 3

Joshua Hardwick

Steve Nixon (incumbent)