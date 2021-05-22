You can help redraw WA’s 6th Congressional District, which includes parts of Pierce County

Congressman Derek Kilmer represents Washington’s 6th Congressional District. News Tribune file photo, 2019

The Washington State Redistricting Commission will hold a public outreach meeting at 7 p.m. Monday to receive comments on redistricting for the state’s 6th Congressional District, which includes a large portion of Tacoma.

The meeting is one of the first of its kind, as no previous commission meetings have been advertised to the public or held for the sole purpose of gathering public opinion. It will take place as some census data used in the redistricting process remains unavailable due to delays brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Washington’s 6th Congressional District encompasses the Olympic Peninsula and stretches to the northwest portion of Tacoma. Rep. Derek Kilmer, a Gig Harbor Democrat, represents the district. Kilmer was first elected in 2012 and has served the 6th Congressional District ever since, according to his congressional website.

Jamie Nixon, communications director for the commission, said states usually receive census population data on April 1. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that data will not be given to states until August.

While Washington is not gaining any new congressional seats, district lines will still shift to reflect population growth and density. Nixon said Washington gained about 900,000 new people after the 2020 census count.

“Depending on where those people located themselves, you’ll probably see a lot of moving, especially in the legislative district lines,” Nixon said. “We will do everything we can to make sure that all the districts are evenly populated, because that’s ultimately the job.”

Another portion of Pierce County is in Washington’s 9th Congressional District, which is represented by Rep. Adam Smith, a Democrat. Nixon said each district has its own political leaning, and the movement of lines can impact a district’s makeup — especially in areas where political leanings are evenly divided.

“This is a important debate that the people in Washington should engage in as much as they can, so they can help us draw the maps that they’ll live under for the next 10 years,” Nixon said.

The commission must turn in its final map to the Legislature by Nov. 15, Nixon said. The Legislature can either amend the map if there is a two-thirds majority in each chamber, or it can put the map into law.