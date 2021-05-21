Health department director reports being assaulted in Tacoma. Chen ‘banged up and sore’

Dr. Anthony Chen, Director of Health with the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, seen here in a Zoom meeting in 2020. On Friday, Chen described being physically attacked in Tacoma.

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department director Dr. Anthony Chen announced Friday that he had been physically attacked on the Chihuly Bridge of Glass in Tacoma.

In a blog posted Friday afternoon, Chen wrote, “Early Wednesday morning, as I walked across the Chihuly Bridge of Glass in Tacoma, a man whom I had never met, attacked me.

“First, let me say up front, I am fine. I drove myself to the emergency room and got specialty treatment in the afternoon. I am banged up and sore but do not have serious injuries.”

Chen said, “The attack happened after I noticed a man damaging public property. I calmly tried to engage him in conversation but I could see he was escalating so I disengaged and walked away. Suddenly, he knocked me down from behind and punched me as I stood up. He continued to attack me even as I tried to back away. Naturally, I reported the attack to the police.”

The News Tribune requested copies of the full police report and 911 audio from South Sound 911 Friday morning after receiving a tip about the attack. The agency was still processing those requests at the time of publication.

In response to questions from The News Tribune, Wendy Haddow, spokeswoman for the Tacoma Police Department, said that according to the initial report filed with the Tacoma Police Department, the alleged attack occurred about 1:40 a.m. May 19.

The alleged attacker was described as a 20- to 30-year-old male, and the investigation is ongoing, according to that report.

The report was not taken at the location of incident but was called in afterwards, according to Haddow.

The report said the victim took himself to a hospital for treatment of injuries, the extent of which were not determined at the time of the report filing.

Chen was absent during Wednesday’s regular Board of Health study session, with Deputy Director Cindan Gizzi standing in for Chen, who simply said he was “out” that day.

Chen, in his blog, said he did not think the attack was related to his work as health department director or because of his ethnicity:

“I do not think so but the fact that people have to ask is a sad commentary for our times. I recently wrote about the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans during the pandemic. Public health officials nationwide have been threatened, fired, or pushed to resign as they made difficult and unpopular decisions; Washington public health officials have suffered as well.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.