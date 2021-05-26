One more rainstorm, Tacoma, then sunshine and warmth for the holiday weekend

Western Washington has to weather one more rainstorm this week before temperatures warm back up, possibly bringing the first 80-degree day this May.

Rain is expected to hit the Tacoma-Seattle area by 5 a.m. Thursday and be “uncharacteristically wet” for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service.

A quarter to half inch of rain is possible.

Showers could linger through Friday morning but then things start to dry out just in time for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Temperatures are expected to creep into the upper 60s by Saturday, mid-70s by Sunday and could hit 80 on Monday.

Sunshine should last through at least part of next week.