Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Spanaway, State Patrol reports

A Roy man died late Friday after the rolling his car into a ditch near Spanaway, the Washington State Patrol reported.

The driver was traveling south on state Route 507 near 208th Street East about 10:15 p.m. when his Audi A4 crossed into the northbound lane. The vehicle rolled and come to rest in a ditch, troopers said.

The 39-year-old male driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was declared deceased at the scene. Speed was listed as a cause of the wreck. It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

The roadway was blocked for 2 hours and 35 minutes while authorities investigated.

