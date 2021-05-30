Tacoma motorcyclist hurt in Saturday afternoon wreck

A Tacoma motorcyclist was injured Saturday afternoon in a wreck in Lewis County, according to Washington State Patrol.

About 1 p.m., the 43-year-old man was headed west on state Route 122, near Mayfield Lake. While he was headed west, a 29-year-old Vancouver man was eastbound on the same road.

Once at Cinebar Road, the Vancouver man turned left, but troopers say he failed to yield and struck the motorcyclist.

The Tacoma man was hurt and taken to Providence Centralia Hospital. The Vancouver man was not injured.