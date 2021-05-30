2 dead, 1 in custody after stabbing in Bonney Lake on Sunday

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department responded to a double homicide in Bonney Lake on Sunday. Courtesy

A 29-year-old man was arrested Sunday in Bonney Lake after he reportedly stabbed and killed his parents, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

His mother, 61, died at the scene and his father, 59, died at an area hospital, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence on 171st Ave. Ct. E., near Hwy. 410, about 9:30 a.m. Sunday after a neighbor reported seeing the father outside on the ground with his son, Sgt. Darren Moss said.

By the time the neighbor saw them, the father had already been assaulted, he said.

The neighbor grabbed his gun and held the son at gunpoint, but the son walked away. The neighbor also heard the mother screaming from inside the house, Moss said.

Deputies arrived and took the son, who was covered in blood, into custody, he said.

Moss said the residence has no previous history of 911 calls. Detectives are looking into the family’s history, he said.