State Commission sets hearing on changes to congressional, legislative district maps

Residents of the 10th Congressional District that includes most of Thurston County can offer their thoughts about new congressional and legislative district boundaries during a hearing on June 19.

The Washington State Redistricting Commission has begun holding public outreach meetings regarding the drafting of new congressional and legislative district maps. The 10th District meeting will be 1-3 p.m. June 19 on Zoom, TVW and YouTube.

The 10th Congressional includes all of the 22nd Legislative District, most of the 25th and 28th LDs, and parts of the 2nd, 20th, 27th, 29th, 31st, and 35th LDs.

To offer comment at the meeting, you need to register as a participant by 9 a.m. Saturday, June 19, to receive a Zoom invite. If you do not register, you will not be allowed to contribute during the meeting. Those who have registered will be emailed a link to the meeting. Each link is unique to the registrant.

People who want to watch but not comment do not need to register. You can watch the meetings live at TVW (for English and Spanish broadcasts) or the Commission’s YouTube page for broadcasts in English with American Sign Language interpretation.

The Commission will try to accommodate language interpretation requests if received by noon Wednesday, June 16 at WSRCShared@redistricting.wa.gov.

You can find more information about the Washington State Redistricting Commission at its website.