Pierce County Library System reopens three locations for limited in-person services

A sign marks the closure of the Summit Pierce County Library in Summit on March 14, 2020. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

The Pierce County Library System is reopening three locations this week with limited in-building services for the first time in over a year.

Graham and Steilacoom branches opened Tuesday, and the Milton/Edgewood location will reopen Wednesday. Visitors at those locations can browse books, check out books and movies and access technology again after Pierce County libraries closed to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Computers, printers and WiFi will be available, along with the ability to scan, copy and fax limited amounts of paper for free.

The three locations were chosen because they span across the county, are large and will be good models for the continued reopening of libraries, according to a press release from the Pierce County Library System.

We are thrilled to welcome people safely back inside library buildings,” Pierce County Library executive director Georgia Lomax said in the release. “We know people have been eager to visit their libraries and search for and discover books and movies on their own. We took time to consider and create the best possible experience – to ensure the public and staff members are safe.”

Study rooms, conference rooms and meeting rooms still will be unavailable in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, according to the release. Classes and events will be held online as well.

Masks are required at all three locations. Additional precautions, such as Plexiglas partitions, ongoing sanitation, social distancing markers and limited seating will be enforced. Seating is primarily for those using computers and other technology that is available, according to the release.

Capacity will be reduced, and the Pierce County Library System encourages visitors to limit their time in the buildings to allow others to use the services.

More locations will be opened throughout the summer. Of its 20 locations, the Pierce County Library System plans to reopen 18 for browsing services, according to the release. Curbside pickup of books, movies and other items will continue to be offered at 19 library locations.