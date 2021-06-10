Washington’s biggest event to return this year with resumption of state fair in Puyallup

The Washington State Fair is scheduled for a September return after the coronavirus pandemic canceled last year’s for the first time since World War II. Courtesy of the Washington State Fair

Fair scones, elephant ears, amusement rides and events will return to the Puyallup fairgrounds this September.

The Washington State Fair announced it will open in September.

The state fair is the largest event in Washington, drawing in more than a million visitors.

“We will announce admission, ride and concert sale updates soon,” spokesperson Stacy Van Horne said in a press release.

Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement to fully reopen the state by June 30 has given the state fair credence to bring back the fair from Sept. 3-26.

There will be additional health measures in place, like keeping the grounds clean, regular cleaning of high-touch areas and providing hand-washing stations, Van Horne said.

The Washington State Fair has been held annually since 1900, apart from three years during World War II and last year’s coronavirus pandemic.

Puyallup’s economy depends on the fair and its revenues.

A 2019 economic impact report commissioned by the Washington State Fair said events on the fairgrounds bolstered Puyallup’s economy by $149 million through spending by visitors, business, vendors and the fair itself in 2017 and 2018.

In 2019, the state fair brought the city $865,000 in admissions tax and sales tax.

City spokesperson Eric Johnson said the fair’s return is a sign of the community’s return to normalcy.

“The City is delighted to know that the Washington State Fair will be returning this September,” Johnson said in an email. “This event, as well as others in our community, play a pivotal role in Puyallup’s economic recovery.”