2 Pierce County men hurt in I-5 wreck Sunday morning

Two Pierce County men were injured early Sunday after a wreck on Interstate 5 near DuPont, according to Washington State Patrol.

A Lakewood man, 26, was injured and taken to Madigan Hospital, and a Puyallup man, 27, was hurt, but was not transported from the scene, Troopers say.

About 4 a.m. Sunday, the Lakewood man was headed south on I-5 in a 2004 Hyundai Elantra. Meanwhile, the Puyallup man was in his 2008 Chevy Uplander, which was disabled and on the right shoulder of the freeway.

Troopers say the Lakewood man drove off the road and crashed into the disabled vehicle.

The wreck is under investigation. Troopers say the Lakewood man faces a possible vehicular assault charge.