New Puyallup River bridge to open first lane of southbound I-5 traffic. Here’s what to know

More lane changes are coming for traffic traveling south on Interstate 5 in Tacoma starting this weekend, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Weather permitting, construction crews will shift the very first lane from the old southbound I-5 bridge over the Puyallup River to the new one built right nearby.

The lane and ramps will open to traffic the early morning of Monday, June 21.

To complete the switch, some lanes and ramps will be closed over the weekend. The following closures start at 11:59 p.m. Friday, June 18, and last until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, June 20:

Southbound I-5 exit 135 to Portland Avenue, northbound state Route 167 and Bay Street

Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to southbound I-5

Southbound I-5 temporary collector-distributor lane (the lane carrying entering and exiting traffic onto I-5)

When the new bridge opens, drivers will see activity behind barriers as crews finish drainage, electrical and final striping work, according to WSDOT.

The old southbound I-5 Puyallup River bridge will be demolished following the lane transfer.

The remaining three southbound I-5 travel lanes will be moved to the new bridge later this summer. New HOV lanes on both directions of I-5 are scheduled to open this fall.

Creating a new bridge over the Puyallup River is part of a larger Tacoma/Pierce County HOV Program project meant to reduce congestion through Tacoma and help transit and carpools move more efficiently through the corridor.

Crews installed giant record-setting girders for the new bridge in January.