Commuter alert: Tacoma Link to close for a week for construction

Attention downtown commuters: The Tacoma Link line will be shut down from June 21-29 for construction, according to Sound Transit.

The closure will begin at 5 a.m. Monday (June 21) and continue until 10 p.m. Tuesday (June 29).

To get people where they’re headed, free shuttle buses will serve all Tacoma Link stations between the Tacoma Dome and Commerce Street.

Shuttle buses will run on the same schedule as Tacoma Link:

Weekdays: Every 12 minutes midday (6:36 a.m.-8 p.m.) and every 24 minutes early morning (5-6:36 a.m.) and evening (8-10 p.m.)

Saturdays: Every 12 minutes all day (7:48 a.m.-10 p.m.)

Sundays: Every 24 minutes all day (9:48 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Signs will direct riders to shuttle bus stops. During busy times, Sound Transit employees will be available at shuttle stops to help riders.

During the closure, crews will work to connect the line to the new rail at the expanded Operations and Maintenance Facility (OMF) at East 25th Street in the Dome District.

The work is part of the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project, which will double the length of Tacoma Link, adding six new stations. The maintenance facility is expanding to accommodate new light rail vehicles.