Criminal, civil investigations continue into Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer

Ed Troyer was sworn in as Pierce County Sheriff on Nov. 25, 2020 Courtesy photo

Two investigations into Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer’s confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier are ongoing.

The Attorney General’s Office launched a criminal investigation April 23 at the request of Gov. Jay Inslee to determine whether Troyer’s statement to a 911 operator that a newspaper carrier threatened him rises to the level of criminal false reporting.

The sheriff told dispatchers that Sedrick Altheimer, a 24-year-old Black man, threatened him. A Tacoma police report contradicts Troyer, saying the sheriff told an officer no threats were made.

On Wednesday, Altheimer’s attorney filed a tort claim against Pierce County asking for at least $5 million for the emotional trauma Altheimer experienced from being racially profiled and held at gunpoint when officers first arrived. A tort claim is a precursor to a lawsuit.

Brionna Aho, a spokeswoman for the Attorney General’s Office, said the criminal investigation into the incident is ongoing and there is no timeline for when it will wrap up.

A fact-finding mission paid for by the County Council was put on pause in April so as not to impede the criminal investigation, but investigator Brian Moran has continued to get witness statements and review documents.

Moran, a former U.S. attorney, is tasked with figuring out whether Troyer misused his authority in calling 911 dispatchers during the run-in with Altheimer. He was also asked to look into a 911 call Troyer made Nov. 11 about a car break-in and public statements Troyer made about the death of Manuel Ellis to “determine whether there is a pattern.”

The County Council has no supervisory authority over Troyer because the office of sheriff is an elected position.

Troyer was elected in November and worked as the department’s spokesman for 19 years before that.

“Council expects Moran to announce the results of his independent investigation shortly after the Attorney General’s Office announces the results of its criminal investigation into the sheriff,” according to a County Council news release.

Troyer has denied wrongdoing and said he did not racially profile Altheimer.

He said he went to check the license plate on a car he spotted suspiciously driving up and down neighboring driveways Jan. 27. Altheimer spotted a vehicle following him and confronted Troyer, asking Troyer why he was following him.

The sheriff called a 911 back channel to request one or two patrol cars. Instead, his call triggered a call that an officer needed help and more than 40 law enforcement officers responded before Tacoma police called them off.

The incident enraged some people and prompted the Washington Black Lives Matter Alliance to file two federal civil rights complaints against Troyer, claiming his interaction with Altheimer violated civil and human rights. The complaints also allege Troyer used excessive force, made a false 911 call, fabricated evidence and jeopardized Altheimer’s safety.