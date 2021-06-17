New Sumatran tiger on the prowl at Point Defiance Park

A new Sumatran tiger is on the prowl at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, and officials are hoping he plays nice with the ladies.

Raja is 2, weighs in at 295 pounds and is a laid-back cat who loves to roll around in the grass and watch tapirs in their nearby enclosure. He hails from the Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center in Kansas.

Now that he’s living in Tacoma, keepers hope Raja will eventually mate with one of the zoo’s female tigers, sisters Kali, 8; Kirana, 6; or Indah, 6.

“We’re working hard to protect and boost the population of this critically endangered species, and Raja’s genetics are very valuable,” said Karen Goodrowe-Beck, the zoo’s general curator and coordinator for the Species Survival Plan for tigers in North American zoos.

There are only about 75 Sumatran tigers in accredited zoos in North America. About 400 remain in the wild on their native Indonesian island of Sumatra.

Few Sumatran tiger cubs have been born in recent years, Goodrowe-Beck said. The last litter at Point Defiance Zoo was six years ago, when Kirana and Indah were born.

Although Raja is old enough to father a litter, tigers usually don’t mate until age 3. Keepers are also waiting to see if Raja bonds with any of the female tigers.

He has been introduced to Kali, Kirana and Indah through a mesh enclosure but has not yet been together with any of them.

So far, his favorite appears to be Indah.

Keepers say the two chuff at each other frequently and both rub against the mesh separating them.

Visitors can see Raja this weekend at the Asian Forest Sanctuary. Tigers are typically most active in the morning so that may be the best time to see him.

“He is a young boy who likes to play with anything and everything,” said keeper Telena Welsh. “He’s very interactive with the keepers and loves to train. He’s starting to thrive in the setup we have here.”