How is Tacoma celebrating Juneteenth? Here are some events this Saturday

Tacomans can join people across the country this Saturday in celebrating Juneteenth.

Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in the United States, when union troops arrived at Galveston on June 19, 1865, with news that the war had ended and that enslaved Black people were free. Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the South in 1863, but it was not enforced in many areas until after the end of the Civil War.

Juneteenth has been celebrated since the first annual “Jubilee Day” was organized on June 19, 1866.

President Joe Biden signed a bill Thursday to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Both Pierce County and City of Tacoma governments recognized June 19 as Juneteenth this week.

Here are the virtual and in-person events happening across Tacoma on Saturday:

