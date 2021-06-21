Splash pads, outdoor pools in Tacoma to open in July

Children frolic in the sprayground at Tacoma’s Titlow Park in 2017. Courtesy

Summer is practically here, and with it will come the reopening of Tacoma’s splash pads.

Metro Parks Tacoma is expected to open its 10 splash pads on July 1 at the following locations:

The hours for each splash pad will be announced in the coming weeks.

Metro Parks also expects to open its two outdoor pools, Kandle Park (5302 N. 26th St.) and Stewart Heights (5715 Reginald Gutierrez Lane) in early July.

The splash pads are opening later than usual due to the impacts of COVID-19 and restrictions on outdoor gatherings. Washington state will fully reopen on June 30.

Metro Parks also is struggling this year to fill summer jobs that are usually in high demand, said spokesperson Nancy Johnson.

Metro Parks has been recruiting for lifeguards and other positions prior to the reopening of its community centers but might need to borrow staff from its indoor pools for the July 1 reopening.

The splash pads run without a full-time attendant at each location, but they require periodic on-site monitoring throughout the day.

Metro Parks was greatly impacted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, furloughing and laying off hundreds of employees.

Despite challenges, Johnson said Metro Parks is on track for its July 1 opening date and is working to recruit people for the open positions.

If you’re looking for work, you can check out the list of openings at governmentjobs.com/careers/metroparkstacoma.