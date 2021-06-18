Divers pull person from Lake Tapps. Victim transported to hospital

Getty Images

Pierce County sheriff’s divers pulled someone from the waters of Lake Tapps on Friday afternoon. The person was transferred to a local hospital.

The incident took place off North Lake Tapps Park.

The Marine Services Unit and Metro Dive Team from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, as well as East Pierce Fire & Rescue, responded to the scene.

At 3:29 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office tweeted its teams were responding to a “possible drowning” at the park.

At 3:49 p.m., another tweet was sent out saying the victim had been located and transported to the hospital.

The patient’s identity and condition were not immediately released.