Man dies in car wreck near Graham

A man died Monday morning after he crashed his car into a trailer on state Route 7 at 304th Street East near Graham.

Michael Pacheco, 56, died at Tacoma General Hospital, according to a press release from the Washington State Patrol. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The wreck occurred just after 7 a.m.

A 64-year-old man was driving a truck pulling a trailer north on Route 7 and stopped to make a left turn onto 304th Street East. Pacheco, who was traveling south on Route 7 in a 2004 Mazda Tribute, crossed the center line and struck the man’s trailer.

The other driver was not injured and had a seat belt on, according to the press release.

Troopers said inattention contributed to the wreck.