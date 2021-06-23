Pierce County burn ban starts Friday. Here’s what’s allowed and when it’ll end

A mixture of heavy smoke and fog blanket downtown Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. The smoke is from wildfires in California and Oregon. The Washington Department of Ecology expects poor air quality from the smoke to last through the weekend. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

Pierce County announced Wednesday a county-wide fire safety burn ban that will take effect at 8 a.m. Friday until further notice, according to a news release from the county.

The county’s fire marshal and fire chiefs’ association called for the burn ban due to “current and predicted dry weather conditions,” according to the news release. The ban will apply to land clearing and yard debris burning.

“We have some predictive weather for very hot temperatures and the fuel loads at the lower elevations are going to dry out in the areas where we are. We’re going to find the grasses and stuff like that dry out quicker,” said Pierce County Fire Marshal Warner Webb.

Webb said the ban will most likely be in place for the entire summer or until they get a “measurable amount of rain” that can bring the green back on people’s lawns.

“I haven’t seen anything in the weather predictions that’s brought any precipitation predicted for us,” Webb said.

The burn ban only applies to residents living in unincorporated Pierce County, which means residents outside city limits or those who are living outside a city’s jurisdictional boundaries, Webb said. Those living in incorporated Pierce County cities can check with their local fire department or city jurisdiction for guidance on outdoor fire safety.

Small recreational fires will be allowed as long as they are done in an established fire pit at a campground or private property. Self-contained stoves and barbecues are also allowed under the ban.

Recreational fires must not stretch more than 3 feet in diameter. The fire must also be at least 10 feet away from any vegetation, 25 feet away from any structures and 20 feet away from overhanging branches.

Recreational fires must not occur when winds exceed 5 miles per hour.

“We want people to be very careful that a weekend project or a weekend recreational situation doesn’t turn into a call to 911 because a fire got away from them,” Webb said.

The burn ban will not apply to legal fireworks set off during the allowed times on Independence Day, according to the news release. A list of allowed times for each city can be found on the county’s website.

Those who have an approved burn permit from the Department of Natural Resources or have a property under the DNR’s jurisdiction can call 1-800-323-BURN for more information.