Cooling center to open in Parkland on Saturday for people escaping the heat

A cooling center will open in Parkland on Saturday for people looking to escape the heat.

Pierce County Emergency Management will set up a cooling tent in the parking lot of Church for All Nations at 111 112th St. E.

The cooling center will operate from noon to 8 p.m. There will be water and fans to keep the air moving, said Mike Halliday, spokesperson for Pierce County Emergency Management.

Pierce County Emergency Management was working Wednesday to address the upcoming heat wave.

The National Weather Service’s seven-day forecast shows highs reaching into the 90s in Tacoma. In some locations, meteorologists are not ruling out the high reaching 100 degrees.

Halliday said the situation is still developing and more information will be shared to the public.

In Tacoma, there were no cooling centers planned as of Wednesday afternoon, but Tacoma public libraries are open Tuesday through Saturday, with limited capacity to 50 percent and visits on a first come, first served basis due to COVID-19 restrictions.