Man who drowned in Lake Tapps has been identified

A man who drowned in Lake Tapps last week has been identified.

Rolando Garcia, 29, of Escondido, California, went under the water near North Lake Tapps Parks about 2:45 p.m. on June 18.

People flagged down an off-duty deputy in the area, who was able to pull Garcia from the lake. A Pierce County sheriff’s dive team also responded.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

It’s unknown whether Garcia was swimming alone or if he was with other people.

Deputies warned that even though it is hot outside, the water is still cold and people should consider bringing a flotation device if they want to take a dip.

Profile Image of Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
