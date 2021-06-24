Man who drowned in Lake Tapps has been identified

A man who drowned in Lake Tapps last week has been identified.

Rolando Garcia, 29, of Escondido, California, went under the water near North Lake Tapps Parks about 2:45 p.m. on June 18.

People flagged down an off-duty deputy in the area, who was able to pull Garcia from the lake. A Pierce County sheriff’s dive team also responded.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

It’s unknown whether Garcia was swimming alone or if he was with other people.

Deputies warned that even though it is hot outside, the water is still cold and people should consider bringing a flotation device if they want to take a dip.