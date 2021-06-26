Tacoma school district cancels summer classes, meals on Monday due to excessive heat

Move over, snow days.

An extreme heat wave is causing Tacoma Public Schools to cancel its summer programs and classes on Monday.

Meals for students will not be available at any TPS schools or meal pick-up locations on Monday, according to an announcement by the district on Friday.

Programs and classes are expected to resume on Tuesday.

Temperatures are projected to reach more than 100 degrees on Monday in Tacoma, according to the National Weather Service.

Various cooling centers across Pierce County will be operating through Monday, with Pierce Transit offering free transportation. For more information, visit piercecountywa.gov/6226/Heat-Wave-Information.