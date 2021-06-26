Kent police seize hundreds of stolen catalytic converters, make arrests in investigation

Kent police have recovered hundreds of stolen catalytic converters and made multiple arrests following an investigation into skyrocketing thefts across the region.

The Kent Detective Unit recovered 800 catalytic converters and seized about $40,000 in cash, the department announced Friday.

The suspects in custody have been traveling to the King County area from out of state and “are purchasing stolen catalytic converters from local criminals off the street,” according to the department.

“We want to recognize the diligence and excellent investigation skills of our Detective unit as they patiently waded through stacks of documents, interviewed countless witnesses, and processed piles of evidence to capture these prolific regional thieves,” the Kent Police Department posted on Facebook.

Catalytic converters, which reduce pollutants in vehicle exhaust, are targeted because of their valuable metals that sell for a high price. Replacing a catalytic converter can cost up $5,000 in some cases.

Catalytic converter thefts have spiked in cities across Washington state and the country.

At least 4,000 thefts have been reported regionally since January 2020, according to Kent PD.

In Kent, the number of cases rose from 5 in 2019 to 167 in the first five months of 2021.

In Tacoma, there were 187 thefts in all of 2020. As of March of this year, there were already 140.

In June, a man was fatally shot and dragged behind a truck in Lakewood after allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter.