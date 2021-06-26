Bagged ice is going fast. Some Pierce County stores out or limiting purchases amid heat wave

Customers and employees grab bags full of de-icer at McLendon Hardware in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Some stores in Pierce County ran out of bagged ice on Saturday or were limiting the number of bags that could be purchased as a rare heat wave descended across Western Washington.

The News Tribune reached out to several stores to ask if they had ice available and what the demand looked like.

Staff at Fred Meyer stores on 19th Street and Pacific Avenue in Tacoma said they were stocked as of Saturday afternoon. The Fred Meyer in James Center was limiting purchases to two bags per person.

Staff at Safeway locations on Pearl Street and South M Street in Tacoma also said they were stocked with ice as of Saturday afternoon. The Safeway at 38th Street was limiting to 10 bags per person.

The Safeway on Canyon Road East was close to being out of ice after restocking Saturday morning. A staff member said he wasn’t sure when the next shipment would be in, but that the bags are going quickly.

The Safeway on South Meridian in downtown Puyallup had just run out as of Saturday afternoon, a staff member said. They were unsure of when it would be restocked. The South Hill Safeway also ran out and were not expecting a restock Saturday. The Safeway location at Shaw Road had ice available at 10 bags a person.