Shooting in Lakewood leads to pursuit and arrest of suspect — American Lake Park closed

One man was in custody Saturday after a shooting at American Lake Park in Lakewood sent another man to Madigan Army Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds, Lakewood Police said. The victim’s condition is unknown.

The shots were fired around 7 p.m., and led to a police pursuit of the fleeing suspect, who was arrested shortly afterward, according to Chief Mike Zaro. No one else was hurt. As of Saturday, the suspect was still being interviewed by police, he said.

“An altercation between two park attendees,” was the way Zaro described the incident Saturday evening, adding that the park is closed until further notice.

Zaro confirmed that the suspect fired multiple shots, and said police weren’t yet sure whether the victim fired as well. Nor could he say whether the two men knew each other.

“We haven’t been able to establish that yet,” he said. “It is early, early in the investigation. It’s hard to say.”

