Inslee to speak in Tacoma to celebrate statewide end to COVID-19 restrictions

Governor Jay Inslee will join Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Wright Park to celebrate the reopening of the state from COVID-19 restrictions.

The event is open to the public and is being held in collaboration with Metro Parks Tacoma, the Governor’s Office and the “Washington Ready” campaign.

In May, Inslee announced that a vast majority of COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted in Washington state on June 30 as vaccination rates climbed.

“As we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, it’s important to recognize all we have endured over the course of this pandemic, how we have supported our neighbors and local businesses, and the many contributions of our essential workers,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards in a press release.

“When we reopen on June 30, I am excited to exclaim ‘Welcome back, Tacoma!’ and to gather in celebration of this much-anticipated milestone. We are Compassionate Tacoma, and I am certain our COVID-19 recovery will provide us with more opportunities to show up for one another and ensure we emerge a welcoming, connected, and vibrant community.”

For more information, visit cityoftacoma.org/welcomeback.

‘Welcome Back, Tacoma!’ Event

What: A public event to celebrate the reopening of Washington state from COVID-19 restrictions. Gov. Jay Inslee, Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards and other guests will speak.

When: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 30

Where: Wright Park, 501 South I St.