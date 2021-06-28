Here are some places to seek relief in Pierce County from today’s heat wave







More areas with air conditioning have opened around Pierce County Monday to help residents stay cool during the unprecedented heat wave.

Monday is predicted to be the hottest day on record, according to the National Weather Service, with temperatures expected to climb well above 100 in Tacoma.

Here are some cooling centers open Monday:

▪ Milton Activity Center: 1000 Laurel St., Building B, 10 a.m.-5p.m. Bottled water will be available.

▪ Puyallup: Puyallup Food Bank is continuing to offer its new warehouse on 217 W. Stewart Ave., 3-9 p.m. Food, fans and water available.

▪ Graham: Graham-Kapowsin High School, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Bottled water will be provided.

▪ Lakewood: Lakewood City Hall noon to 7 p.m. Water and snacks available. Free rid

▪ Tacoma: Lighthouse Activity Center, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

There are more cooling center locations listed on the Pierce County website.