Teenager drowns at Horseshoe Lake on Key Peninsula at height of Western WA heat wave

An 18-year-old man drowned Monday afternoon in Horseshoe Lake on the upper Key Peninsula, as swimmers across Washington state flocked to the water for relief from a record heat wave.

South Kitsap Fire and Rescue were called to the scene at 3:18 p.m., according to Division chief Jon Gudmundsen, who said bystanders tried to save the man before emergency crews arrived.

“The initial call was just for a missing person and then, while enroute, our Kitsap 911 received more information that this individual might be in the water. Our responding crews then updated this to a water rescue,” Gudmundsen said. “When we were arriving, they were pulling the individual from the water and bystanders were initiating CPR.”

Gudmundsen said the responding crew then took over resuscitative efforts before transporting the man to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Horseshoe Lake Park is a 39-acre park at 15931 Sidney Road SW, about a mile west of Burley. It is managed by Kitsap County Parks. Parks Director Alex Wisniewski confirmed there were no lifeguards on duty Monday.

“We do not have lifeguards on duty at any of our parks,” Wisniewski said.

The Pierce County Coroner had not released the victim’s name by Tuesday afternoon, but friends and family took to social media to share their condolences and post orange ribbons in remembrance.