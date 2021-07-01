Here’s what that smoke was rising above I-705 this morning

The new Tacoma Fire Department Station 5 on the Hylebos Peninsula opened March 29. Courtesy

The smoke seen rising from beneath Interstate 705 in Tacoma on Thursday was a brush fire, according to the Tacoma Fire Department.

The cause is undetermined.

The vegetation beneath the interstate erupted around 9:30 a.m. and was in the area of the 1300 block of Dock Street. It was approximately 100 feet by 50 feet in size when two TFD engines arrived, said fire department spokesperson Joe Meinecke.

“Crews have it knocked down and are currently making sure there are no hot spots,” Meinecke told The News Tribune by email.

The highway remained open, the Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted Thursday.