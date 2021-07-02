No big July 4 fireworks show in Tacoma, but air shows scheduled at Ruston Way, Gig Harbor

The city of Tacoma will not be holding any events or fireworks shows for the Fourth of July, but the private Tacoma Events Commission’s Freedom Fair will be hosting air shows, marking some of the first large public events to take place in Tacoma since Washington state reopened Wednesday.

While most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, Tammi Bryant, director of marketing for the city’s Tacoma Venues & Events, said in an email the decision to not hold any Fourth of July events was made far in advance. May 28 due was the fireworks supplier’s deadline to produce the show.

“At that time we were told by the Governor’s Office they could not confirm that large gatherings would be permitted by July 4th,” Bryant said in an email.

Both the city of Tacoma and Metro Parks hope a large celebration can happen this summer. Bryant said it’s anticipated T-Town Family 4th — an event that was slated to occur in 2020 under the direction of Festivals Inc. — will take place in 2022.

The event took on a new name and producer after the Tacoma Events Commission’s city contract for Freedom Fair expired in 2019. Now, Freedom Fair is proceeding independently.

“Someone had to do it,” Tony La Stella, president and CEO of TEC, said of providing Tacoma with a Fourth of July celebration in a press release. “After 40 years of producing the Freedom Fair, we were determined to provide a July 4th Event for the community, as we have faithfully done time and again in the past.”

Freedom Fair has not been held since 2019 because of the pandemic. Planning for this year’s air shows has been going on for months, La Stella said, and the shows will be just as exciting as those in the past.

“Our air show in 2019 literally blew people’s minds cause of all the military jets and everything, and this year’s show is going to be as big if not better,” La Stella told The News Tribune. “We have the Air Force, the Navy, we have special military planes flying and, of course, we have our historical planes as well.”

Freedom Fair usually consists of more than just the air show. Vendors, fireworks and more have been found at past fairs, but the weekend celebrations will only include one air show at Ruston Way waterfront on Saturday and Sunday. Each show will take place from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Wings and Wheels will also take place at Gig Harbor this weekend. Shows will take place at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, lasting two hours each. There will be no car show due to COVID-19, and the air show will be drive-in only.

La Stella said TEC looked at what other cities did for air shows when planning for Wings and Wheels at Tacoma Narrows Airport. By the time TEC learned state COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted, TEC did not have time to change the event from a drive-in.

La Stella believes the format of the event is good news for those who want to come out and see the show. Prices will remain the same as past years and are a flat rate for each car, regardless of occupants. At the gate, premier front row tickets are $190, prime second row tickets are $155 and general tickets are $125.

La Stella also said the Ruston Way waterfront gets very crowded during the Fourth of July. Purchasing air show tickets for Wings and Wheels guarantees individuals a space for the show and allows them to avoid the congestion at the waterfront.

Wings and Wheels also has a more controlled environment, which means there will be more action for viewers.

“What’s cool about that show versus the waterfront is that it’s like up close and personal,” La Stella said. “When those jets come over, they’re right there. You can, like, almost feel like you could reach them and touch them.”

La Stella said TEC encourages people to purchase tickets for Wings and Wheels to ensure they have a spot for a show this weekend. Tickets are available at a discounted price online and will also be available at the gate.