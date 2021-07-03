Motorcyclist dies after South Hill accident

Stock photo Getty Images

Authorities on Friday announced the death of a motorcyclist who sustained injuries in a June 25 crash in the South Hill area.

According to a release from the Washington State Patrol, Montgomery Moynahan, 56, of Puyallup was riding his motorcycle northbound on state Route 161 just south of 156th Street East. His motorcycle fell and came to rest in the left turn lane, striking another vehicle stopped at the light, and came to rest in the intersection.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. The accident blocked two lanes of northbound state Route 161 for about two and a half hours on June 25.