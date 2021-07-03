Three-car accident blocks northbound I-5 lanes for hours early Saturday in Tacoma

Closeup blinking strobe lights on police car, blue lightbar, emergency situation Getty Images

An early morning accident involving three cars Saturday on Interstate 5 sent two people to the hospital.

According to a release from the Washington State Patrol, the three vehicles were traveling northbound on I-5 at Portland Avenue in Tacoma shortly before 4 a.m.

One of the cars changed lanes, hitting the back of a vehicle, and then struck the barrier of the left shoulder, rolling and striking another vehicle, coming to rest on its top over two lanes of traffic.

The roadway was blocked for more than four hours in the aftermath.

A 32-year-old Auburn man and a 61-year-old Tacoma man were transported to St. Joseph Medical Center with injuries.

Three other individuals in the second vehicle struck were uninjured.