Puyallup police seek help finding driver who dropped off gunshot victim at hospital

Puyallup Police Department are seeking information to locate the driver of this vehicle, after the driver dropped off a woman early Saturday at Good Samaritan Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. Puyallup Police Department

The Puyallup Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a driver after a woman was dropped off at a local hospital suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The department, in an alert Saturday, said it was investigating the case as a suspicious death and incident.

According to the alert, a driver of a black car with “distinctive blue rims” dropped off the woman at 8 a.m. at the ambulance bay at Good Samaritan Hospital.

The driver then left the scene in the vehicle.

“If you saw this car in Puyallup or in surrounding areas earlier (Saturday) morning or overnight, we need to talk to you,” the alert said. “If you know who owns the car or who the pictured person is, we need to talk to you.”

Anyone with information are asked to call the department’s tip line: 253-770-3343.