Bodycam footage shows moments leading up to shooting of Puyallup man during police raid

The Seattle Police Department has released edited body-camera video of the shooting of a man by an officer during a drug raid at a home in Puyallup last week.

The officer was a member of a raid team that used a battering ram to enter a home in the 1000 block of Seventh Avenue Southeast as part of the coordinated service of 19 warrants on June 30, part of a long-running investigation into an organized crime ring bringing guns and drugs into the area, according to police, court documents and a review of the newly released video.

The video shows a line of officers outside the home, a corner duplex, at just before 4 a.m. June 30. Police announce they have a warrant and pound on the door, then batter it down. Officers sweep the home with gun-mounted flashlights, ordering everyone to the ground. An officer’s attention is drawn to a set of stairs, where he addresses an individual just out of sight on the stair landing above him.

“Police with a search warrant!” the unidentified officer yells. “Let me see your hands!

Then: “Gun! Gun! Gun! Drop the gun!!”

The officer retreats behind a corner, his weapon pointed up the stairwell, and fires three shots in quick succession. The video later shows a man, his features blurred, lying on the stairwell without a shirt as officers tell him to keep his hands up.

“We’re coming up to help you,” an officer says.

The body-camera video shows the perspective of two of several officers.

Interim Seattle police Chief Andrian Diaz, at a news conference later Wednesday, said the man suffered a gunshot wound to his pelvis and was expected to survive. Police have not released the name of the person who was shot or the officer who shot him.

Police say they found two weapons – a .45 caliber handgun and a pellet gun – near where the man fell.

In addition to the search warrants, federal prosecutors announced 12 individuals had been indicted as part of the ongoing investigation. A related string of raids in April resulted in 24 arrests. Assistant U.S. Attorney Vince Lombardi said the investigation so far has netted 149 firearms, 50,000 counterfeit pain pills containing the powerful synthetic narcotic fentanyl, cocaine and more than $1 million in cash.