Woman left at Puyallup hospital Saturday morning has died; investigation shifts to Pierce County

One of two images released Saturday by the Puyallup Police Department in its search for the driver of a black car with blue rims after dropping off a gunshot victim at Good Samaritan Hospital on Saturday morning in Puyallup. The man was later determined to be the boyfriend of the female victim.

A woman who was dropped off at an area hospital Saturday morning with a life-threatening gunshot wound has died, according to those close to the situation.

Puyallup police investigated and learned that her boyfriend had dropped her off. They later found him and his vehicle and determined that although the woman was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, she was shot in Midland, which is outside Puyallup police jurisdiction.

Midland is located between state Route 512 and Tacoma city limits, Pierce County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss said Sunday. The Sheriff’s Department took over the homicide investigation Saturday night, he said.

Moss said the woman was taken to Good Samaritan, then later transferred to Tacoma General where she died.

The boyfriend is not a suspect at this time because detectives are still trying to pinpoint the location of the shooting, Moss said. They are going door-to-door in Midland and asking if anyone has video of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the non-emergency 911 phone number at 253-287-4900.