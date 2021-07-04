Firefighters tackle structural fire in downtown Tacoma — smoke visible for miles

The News Tribune

Tacoma firefighters responded Sunday night to a large structure in the downtown area, in the 1600 block of Tacoma Avenue South.

Smoke from the scene wafted high into the air, visible from Gig Harbor and Vashon Island.

Crews are reporting a partial collapse with possible fire spread to adjacent structures. A second alarm has been requested and dispatched. — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) July 5, 2021

Fire Department spokesman Joe Meinecke said the building appeared to be vacant.

“We’re still defensive on it,” he said. “A bunch of it’s collapsed. We don’t have any word if anybody was inside or not.”

