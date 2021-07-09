Local

July 4 fire that destroyed downtown Tacoma building deemed ‘suspicious’

A fire that destroyed a downtown Tacoma building July 4 has been deemed suspicious, according to the Tacoma Fire Department.

The structure at 1624 Tacoma Ave. S. was vacant, and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials said 80 percent of the building collapsed, and it is considered a total loss.

On Friday, investigators determined the blaze was suspicious but could not say if it was arson.

“We’ve ruled out accidental causes. That leaves us with somebody probably started it,” said Fire Department spokesman Joe Meinecke.

The case has been turned over to Tacoma police.

The building is owned by West Bay Associates, an Oregon-based company that bought it in July 2018 for $1,062,000.

It’s value was assessed at $942,000 in March 2019, according to Pierce County Assessor records.

