Pedestrian hurt after being hit by motorcycle in Puyallup early Sunday

A Puyallup motorcyclist, who was allegedly driving under the influence, faces a charge of vehicular assault after he crashed into a pedestrian early Sunday, according to Washington State Patrol.

The pedestrian, a 22-year-old Puyallup man, and the 35-year-old male motorcyclist, also from Puyallup, were injured and taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma.

About 12:50 a.m. Sunday, the motorcyclist was headed south on state Route 161, also known as Meridian Avenue, near South Hill. Troopers say he was driving the motorcycle recklessly and crashed into the pedestrian at 136th Street East.

The pedestrian was crossing Meridian Avenue at the time, State Patrol says.

Meridian was blocked for more than two hours during the investigation.