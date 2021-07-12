Job fair planned at Greater Tacoma Convention Center. Hundreds of positions available

The Greater Tacoma Convention Center will host a job fair July 21. drew.perine@thenewstribune.com

Tacoma is slowly getting back to pre-pandemic business, and many places are in a race to get staff back on board, including Tacoma Venues & Events, which operates the Tacoma Dome and the Greater Tacoma Convention Center.

TVE is hosting a job fair to recruit people to staff live events and venue reopenings. It also will be seeking workers for other participating agencies. The job fair will be from 2-7 p.m. July 21 at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center.

Hundreds of positions will be available. They include event service workers, hospitality, government and more, with onsite interviews available with some of the employers.

Event day positions are available from Aramark (food & beverage), Northwest Industrial Staffing (janitorial), Republic Parking (parking and maintenance).

Other participating employers with available jobs at the event, according to a release from TVE: Pierce Transit, the City of Tacoma and Tacoma Public Utilities, Pierce College, Safe Streets Campaign (Americorps) and Washington State Patrol.

▪ Hospitality positions are available from Muckleshoot Casino, El Rinconsito Inc. and Chick-fil-A.

▪ Labor and warehouse positions are available with Concrete Technology Corp., Olympic Eagle Distributing and FedEx Ground.

▪ Health care positions are available with SeaMar Community Health Center, Light Dental Studio, Korean Women’s Association, and Cascade Eye & Skin Centers.

Parking at the convention center is free, and Tacoma Link light rail is also free with a station on Commerce Street.

For more information, go to the Greater Way Forward at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center and Returning to Live Events at the Tacoma Dome website.