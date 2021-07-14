New chancellor named for UW Tacoma. She’s known for commitment to diversity, equity

Sheila Edwards Lange will serve as University of Washington Tacoma’s new chancellor. Courtesy

Sheila Edwards Lange will become the new chancellor for the University of Washington Tacoma.

Lange, 58, will succeed Mark Pagano, who announced his resignation last October and will join the school faculty in the School of Engineering & Technology.

Edwards Lange is from California and moved to Washington in 1987. She is the current president for Seattle Central College and is well known in the UW community for serving as the university’s vice president for Minority Affairs and Diversity from 2007 to 2015.

Edwards Lange is expected to start Sept. 16, pending approval by the UW Board of Regents, according to a Tuesday announcement by the university.

Edwards Lange told The News Tribune on Tuesday that to have the opportunity to work at UWT is a “bit of a dream job.”

“There’s a sense of connection and community here,” she said.

Edwards Lange’s annual salary will be $320,400. As chancellor, Edwards Lange reports to the UW president and UW provost. The chancellor is responsible for overall campus operations, vision and leadership of the school and will also develop a new “strategic plan, continue building the campus, address climate issues and build upon key relationships to expand UW Tacoma’s reach,” according to the job description.

University of Washington president Ana Mari Cauce said she is “thrilled” to have Edwards Lange take the leadership position at UW Tacoma.

“Throughout her career, Dr. Edwards Lange has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. She has been a tireless advocate for the student experience and success — particularly for students of color — in a number of academic settings, from community colleges to regional universities to research universities,” Cauce said in UW’s announcement.

Edwards Lange said she was a first-generation college student for her family and has spent her career advocating for students like her, including women and students of color.

“I was attracted to UW Tacoma’s urban-serving mission, commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion, and its stellar academic programs,” Edwards Lange said in UW’s announcement. “That unique combination has enabled UW Tacoma to be an active partner in economic development and prosperity in the South Sound. I am excited about being part of this work and look forward to leading the institution at this critical time in its history.”

Edwards Lange said that Tacoma has already done a great job of creating new innovative programs, partnering with the community and working to provide access for all students. She wants to continue those efforts.

“I want to make sure that as we’re doing that, that equity continues to be part of the priorities,” she said.

Prior to working at Seattle Central College, Edwards Lange worked for the Seattle Colleges District and at North Seattle College in education and planning. She’s also worked in academic and student services at the University of California and Western Washington University.

As president of Seattle Central College, Edwards Lange led all college operations and worked with leadership across the Seattle College District.

Edwards Lange has a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies and master’s degree in Public Administration from UW.

UW Tacoma was established in 1990 and has an enrollment of around 5,300 students.